Buhari Arrives Maiduguri To Inaugurate Developmental Projects

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Maiduguri the Borno state Capital for an official visit.

The President is expected to commission some developmental projects, especially in the sectors of education, health care and roads.

Buhari’s visit comes after the President had on Wednesday inaugurated the newly digitalised Ayinke House which is also known as the Institute of Maternal and Child Health in the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

READ ALSO: Buhari To Commission Projects In Borno, Proceed To UK On Private Visit

Ayinke House is Nigeria’s biggest Maternity Hospital which was upgraded from an 80-bed facility to a 170-bed healthcare centre with state-of-the-art medical equipment, as well as information technology services.

The President also commissioned the 500-seater Lagos Theatre in Oregun, Ikeja.

The ultra-modern theatre is one of the four simultaneously constructed by the Ambode administration to increase arts spaces and create standard platforms for talented citizens of the State to showcase their skills.