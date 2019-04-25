Kankara Killings: Police Assures Residents Of Adequate Security

The Nigerian Police Force has assured residents of Yar Santar Sherere village of Kankara LGA of Katsina state of adequate security as “On The Spot Analysis” begins in the affected village.

Assistant Inspector General of police in charge of zone one headquarters, Kano, AIG Dan Bature made the assurance when he paid a one day working and sympathy visit to the affected village.

He says the incident had touched the heart of the IGP hence he directed that “on the spot analysis” must be carried out to restrategise with sister agencies and restore peace in the village.