Ondo Varsity Shut Over Students’ Protest

Authorities of Ondo State government-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) have shut down the institution following protest by students over the decision of the management to impose “no payment of tuition, no test and no examination policy”.

Channels Television learnt that the step by the management of the institution to enforce the policy on Tuesday as 100level and 200level students started their test, was resisted by the students who staged a peaceful protest on the university campus.

In a circular released by the University’s authorities in March 2019, students who are yet to pay their recently hike tuition will pay additional #10,000 for late registration, without which students would not be allowed to write the first semester 2018/2019 tests and examination, tagged.

A press statement signed by the university’s Registrar, Dr. Sunday Ayeerun indicates that “all students of the university are, therefore, advised to proceed on the Mid-Semester break with immediate effect”.

The statement says the students are to resume to campus on Monday, May 20, 2019.