Senate Approves Report On Sale Of National Theatre, TBS

The Senate has approved the report of its Committee on Culture and Tourism on the sale of the National Theatre and the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

The approval followed the presentation of the report by Senator Fatimat Raji-Rasaki during plenary on Thursday at the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Senator Gilbert Nnaji from Enugu State had seconded that the Senate should consider the report of the committee on the sale of the two national assets.

In his contribution, Senator Shehu Sani stressed that the report must be taken seriously as a doctrine and manual to preserve the nation’s history.

The lawmakers, thereafter, approved the report.

Following the approval, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, thanked Senator Raji-Rasaki (Ekiti) for the bill.

“We need to ensure that historic monuments do not decay and are maintained adequately,” he said.

Senator Fatimat Raji-Rasaki presents the report. — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 25, 2019

The report is approved.#TodayInSenatePlenary — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 25, 2019

Similarly, the National Commission for Colleges of Education Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2019, has been read the third time and passed.

Senator Ekweremadu commended the Senate for the conclusion of the bill, saying it would provide avenues for young people in the education sector.

The Federal Cooperative Colleges Bill, 2019, as well as the Federal University of Education, Kontagora, Niger State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019, were also read the third time and passed.

On the other hand, the Public Holiday Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Federal Capital Territory Area Councils Service Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 were read the first time.