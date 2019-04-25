Swearing-In: Salis Is Seeking Relevance After Election Loss, Says Sanwo-Olu

The Governor-elect of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will not join issues with someone like Mr Owolabi Salis, the governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

Sanwo-Olu’s spokesperson, Mr Gboyega Akosile, stated this on Thursday while reacting to an application filed by the AD candidate to stop the swearing-in of the governor-elect on May 29.

He, however, said Mr Salis was only looking for relevance after his performance during the last March 9 governorship election.

“Mr Sanwo-Olu is governor-elect of Lagos State and by the grace of God, he will be sworn in on the 9th of May as the next Governor of the State,” Akosile said.

He added, “Salis is behaving like a court jester within a political environment. A man who couldn’t win his polling unit but seeks to become Governor through judiciary can only be likened to a court jester.

“This is a voyage to nothingness. We won’t even dissipate our energy on him. He is a clown that should be ignored.”

Mr Salis and his party had filed the application seeking to stop Sanwo-Olu’s swearing-in as the executive governor of Lagos State at the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ikeja.

They asked the Tribunal to restrain the Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Opeyemi Oke, from swearing-in the Governor-elect, pending the determination of the petition which was already before it.

In the application, they alleged among other things that Mr Sanwo-Olu had a criminal record in the United States, and that he was of unsound mind.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) among others were listed as respondents to the application.