Court Asked To Sack Adeleke As Senator, Order Salary Refund

Two persons, Akinwale Olaniyi and Akinjide Monsuru, have filed an application seeking the disqualification of Senator Adeleke Adeleke as the lawmaker representing Osun West Senatorial district.

The claimants lodged the suit on Friday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

They sought that the court restrains Senator Adeleke from further parading himself as the lawmaker representing Osun West senatorial district in the National Assembly.

The claimants also prayed for an order of the court directing the lawmaker to refund all salaries, allowances, and other emoluments he had received as a senator.

They filed the suit pursuant to Section 65(2)(a) of the 1999 Constitution, and the judgment of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Bwari, delivered on April 2, 2019.

Listed as respondents are Senator Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Nigerian Senate, the Senate President, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

No date has been fixed for mention.

Justice Othman Musa of the FCT High Court had held that Senator Adeleke did not possess the minimum qualification of being educated up to secondary level, as stipulated under Section 177 of the 1999 Constitution.

He added that the results the lawmaker attached to his form CF001, which he submitted to INEC, and used in contesting the governorship election in Osun State, were fake.

Olaniyi and Monsuru had, thereafter, asked the Federal High Court to direct INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to the lawmaker as the senator representing Osun West senatorial district.

But Senator Adeleke had challenged the judgment at the Court of Appeal.

Read the details of the suit below: