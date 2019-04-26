Education Is A Wise Response To Boko Haram Terrorism, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Maiduguri, Borno State, said that education is a vital tool for the combating of Boko Haram terrorism.

Buhari praised the efforts of the outgoing administration of Governor Kashim Ibrahim Shettima in promoting education as a counter strategy to Boko Haram ideology and insurgency.

The President gave the commendation at a ceremony to commission six model schools, out of 40 world class facilities established to provide quality education to most children of the poor, and those turned orphans by the 10-year insurgency.

He said the expansion of educational facilities in the state was the best response to Boko Haram’s actions to stifle education, especially that of the girl child.

“This is a wise response to Boko Haram terrorism. Education plays a significant and remedial role in the efforts to provide equal opportunity and achieve a higher standard of living for citizens,” he said.

READ ALSO: Buhari Inaugurates Industrial Hub, Schools In Borno

President Buhari assured Governor Shettima and Borno indigenes that his administration is still focused on recovering the abducted Chibok and Dapchi school girls.

“We will not give up. As a President, Nigerian and parent, I share in the agony of parents whose children have been abducted. We will do all that can be done to reunite them with their families,” he said.

The President said an end is already near for Boko Haram insurgency.

President Buhari commended the outgoing governor for achieving so much in the provision of infrastructure, expansion of educational opportunities, especially for the girl-child, improving health facilities and stimulating the manufacturing sector in spite of distractions by Boko Haram.

In his remarks, Governor Shettima said the entire state remains eternally grateful to the President for the succor he brought by providing good and responsive leadership.

“We are grateful for the succour you have brought to our people. Nigeria has never had a leader with as much passion and love for Borno State,” he said.

The governor expressed optimism that the state’s massive investment in education will pay off in due course.