Emiliano Sala’s Father Dies Of Heart Attack

Updated April 26, 2019
Horacio Sala, father of late Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, gestures during an interview with AFP at his home in Progreso, Santa Fe province, Argentina.  Gustavo SAITA / AFP

 

The father of Emiliano Sala, Horacio, has died at the age of 58 following a heart attack, the mayor of the village where he lived said on Friday.

His sudden passing comes just three months after his son, Argentina striker Emiliano, was killed when the aircraft he was travelling in came down in the English Channel.

“Horacio’s wife called me at five o’clock in the morning (0800 GMT). The doctors were already there, he never managed to get over the death of Emi,” Progreso mayor Julio Mueller said.

Emiliano, 28, was on his way to Cardiff City after the Premier League side had signed him for a club record £15million ($19.7million) from Nantes.

The pilot, David Ibbotson, also died in the January 21 tragedy.

AFP



