Kim Jong Un Leaves Vladivostok After Putin Summit

Channels Television  
Updated April 26, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky Island in the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok on April 25, 2019. Alexey NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP

 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left the Russian city of Vladivostok on Friday after a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin where the two vowed to pursue closer ties.

Kim took part in a departure ceremony at Vladivostok station before his armoured train departed around 0530 GMT.

Kim and Putin met Thursday in the Far Eastern port of Vladivostok for their first face-to-face talks.

READ ALSO: Chinese President Xi Demands ‘Fair And Friendly’ Treatment Of Citizens Abroad

The two men agreed to seek stronger relations between Moscow and Pyongyang and Kim accused Washington of acting in “bad faith” in negotiations over the North’s nuclear arsenal.

Putin left the city on Thursday for another summit in Beijing while Kim stayed on overnight for events including a wreath-laying ceremony.

AFP



More on World News

Three Dead, 14 Missing In Ukraine Mine Blast

Chinese President Xi Demands ‘Fair And Friendly’ Treatment Of Citizens Abroad

Sri Lanka’s Police Chief Resigns Over Deadly Attacks

US Bars Chechnya PM Over Alleged Human Rights Violations

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV