Lagos Govt Takes Sexual Violence Awareness Campaign To Tertiary Institutions

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), has engaged undergraduates of both the University of Lagos and Lagos State University on Sexual Harassment and safety on campus.

The team spoke on the Topic “Prevention of Rape and Sexual Assault on Campus” during orientation programmes for fresh students recently enrolled in the institutions.

According to the Coordinator of DSVRT, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, in a statement on Friday, the focus on Fresher Students is in response to statistics which has pitched them to have greater risks of being sexually abused on campus due to perceived naivety.

The team also enlightened the students on what consent entails, and explained that it is given freely, reversible and specific.

They also explained to the students that sexual harassment is a civil and criminal offence and urged them to report lecturers and people in authority in the respective institutions who solicit for sexual favours or make unwelcome sexual advances that affect the students’ educational opportunity or create an intimidating, hostile or offensive learning environment.

The students were also enlightened on the appropriate channels through which reports of such acts can be made, either through their Course Adviser, Counsellor or Dean of Students Affairs.

The orientation also identified steps taken by the Lagos State Government in criminalising the offence, stating that Rape and Sexual Assault by Penetration carry life imprisonment whilst Sexual harassment is 3 years imprisonment.

The team further intimated students on safety measures to be taken while on campus and how to address students who fall victim to the crime.

The students also received information education communication materials with relevant contact details and quick steps to take in case of an emergency.