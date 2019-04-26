Navy Seeks Cooperation To Minimize Incidences Of Sea Robbery

The Nigerian Navy is seeking cooperation and collaborative measures with other national military and paramilitary agencies in the country, in a bid to minimize incidences of sea robbery and other sea crimes within the Nigerian water space.

Speaking at an Inter-Agency co-operation seminar for Naval warfare course 3 training in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital, the Commandant of the Naval War College, Rear Admiral Adeseye Ayobanjo disclosed that, the seminar was to further enhance maritime security and promote inter-agency co-operation.

The seminar with the theme, “Combating Smuggling Through Inter-Agency Co-operation” identified piracy as lead, among other security challenges within the Nigerian waters, with huge economic implications which if not checked over time, will sabotage efforts of government in ensuring safety at the nation’s maritime domain.

Other threatening areas as identified by the Navy include crude oil theft, fisheries, drug smuggling, importation of contraband goods and products of substandard values, illegal movements small arms and many more following record of several attacks and arrests made which can be curbed through inter-agency co-operation.