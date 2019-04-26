People Have The Right To Believe Buhari’s UK Trip Is For Medicals, Says Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, says Nigerians have the right to believe that President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to the United Kingdom is to seek medical attention.

He stated this on Thursday while featuring on Politics Today which aired on Channels Television.

“Those who want to interpret everything, those who want to believe all things should just believe that it is a private trip. When a man goes on a private trip, he has the right to use his time the way he deems because he has the right to private time.

So those who want to believe it’s a medical trip, they have the right to believe, if it pleases them and makes them happier,” he stated.

His comments follow an earlier announcement that President Buhari will proceed to the UK on a private visit, after commissioning some projects in Maiduguri the Borno state capital.

The presidency had explained that Buhari is expected to return back to the country “on May 5.

But the presidential spokesman recalled that his principal had not jetted out of the country after the rigorous campaigns.

He stated that contrary to rumours that the Principal would seek medical attention immediately after the elections, Buhari had been in the country two months after.

“President Buhari has since the last weekend in December when he launched the presidential campaign, all through till February he was on campaign stuff around the country.

“Elections came and a lot of people expected that immediately after the elections, he will travel out to rest or attend to his health, but we see two months after the elections, the President was working vigorously,” he stated.