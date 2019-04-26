Recruitment: NAF Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For Interview

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has released the list of successful candidates shortlisted for the Year 2019 NAF Recruitment Final Selection Interview.

The service announced this in a statement on Friday signed by Air Vice Marshal ME Ahmed, on behalf of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

It asked the candidates to report in batches for the exercise scheduled to take place at the NAF Base in Kawo, Kaduna State.

The exercise for candidates in Batch A – Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, and Cross River States, will take place between June 9 and 15.

Thereafter, that of those in Batch B – Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, and Kaduna State, will hold on June 16 – 22.

Batch C [June 23 – 29] – Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, and Ogun States.

Batch D [June 30 – July 6] – Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The air force asked the candidates to report at its base with the originals and photocopies of their credentials, two white vests, two blue PT shorts, a pair of canvas shoes, and four passport photographs.

Click here to download the list of shortlisted candidates.