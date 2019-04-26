Two Die As Moroccan Air Force Chopper Crashes

Channels Television  
Updated April 26, 2019

Morocco Rejoins African Union

 

A Moroccan air force helicopter crashed Friday in disputed Western Sahara, killing two crew members, state news agency MAP reported. 

One other person on board was slightly injured in the crash, a military source told MAP, adding that a “technical investigation” had been launched to determine the cause of the incident near the settlement of Tichla.

The Moroccan military has a heavy presence in the swathes of Western Sahara it controls.

READ ALSO: First Death Recorded As Cyclone Kenneth Smashes Into Mozambique

It maintains that Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony under its control, is an integral part of its territory.

The Polisario Front, which campaigns for the territory’s independence, demands a referendum on self-determination.

The Polisario Front liberation movement and Morocco fought a war over the region from 1975 to 1991, when a ceasefire deal was agreed and a UN peace mission deployed to monitor the truce in the former Spanish colony.

AFP



More on Africa

Migrants In Libya Physically Attacked By Fighters, Says MSF

First Death Recorded As Cyclone Kenneth Smashes Into Mozambique

11 Arrested Over Murder Of Doctor Fighting Ebola In DRC

Sudan Protesters Pledge ‘Million March’ In Demand For Civil Govt

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV