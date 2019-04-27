LG Elections To Hold On June 29 In Jigawa

The Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) has fixed June 29 to conduct elections for the Local Government Areas in the state.

JISIEC Chairman, Mr Sani Ahmad, disclosed this to Channels Television in an exclusive interview on Friday in Dutse, the state capital.

According to him, the commission has since concluded all the preliminary process that will enhance a free and fair exercise.

Ahmad added that JISIEC was working with relevant stakeholders to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections.

He revealed that the state government has included and approved the required fund to help in facilitating the process in its 2019 budget.

The electoral body’s chief also said the commission would soon begin the process of engaging ad-hoc staff for the polls.