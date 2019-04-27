Messi On Bench As Barca Edge Closer To Spanish Title

Updated April 27, 2019
Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi sits on the bench during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and Levante UD at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 27, 2019.
LLUIS GENE / AFP

 

Lionel Messi was named among the substitutes for Saturday’s game at home to Levante with Barcelona needing a win to secure an eighth Spanish league title in 11 seasons.

Coach Ernesto Valverde opted for a front three of Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho as Messi was rested ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final, the first leg against Liverpool.

Messi is the leading scorer in La Liga this season with 33 goals in 31 appearances.

Defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets was also left on the bench as Barca looked to wrap up the title with three matches to spare.

AFP



