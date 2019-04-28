371 IDPs Rendered Homeless As Fire Razes Houses In Borno Camps

Over 140 homes have been razed by fire at two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed that the fire incidents were recorded on Saturday night at the Flatari and Ngurno IDP camps with a total of 371 residents rendered homeless by the blaze.

READ ALSO: SERAP Asks Governor Dickson To Reject Life Pension Bill For Lawmakers

According to a statement by NEMA’s Northeast Information Officer, Abdulkezo Ibrahim, 28 shelters were destroyed at Flatari camp, displacing 20 households, while at Ngurno 120 shelters were razed and 77 households were rendered homeless.

NEMA says it is liaising with the Borno State Emergency Management Agency and other humanitarian partners to provide an update and mobilize resources for response.

This is the second fire incident recorded in an IDP camp in Monguno Local Government, the first being in February this year at the stadium camp.