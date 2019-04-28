Channels Kids Cup: 32 Schools Unveiled For Lagos Preliminaries

Thirty-two primary schools that will compete in the Lagos Preliminaries for season 11 of the Channels International Kids Cup have been unveiled.

Over a hundred schools in Lagos registered for the tournament and after a thorough screening process, the technical committee settled for the teams that adhered strictly to the competition’s rules and regulations.

Winners of the first edition, University of Lagos Staff School, Donmen primary school, Saludeen Primary School, Ikorodu, 2018 semi-finalists, Abina Omololu, Surulere, Inner-City Mission, St Jude’s Private School, Mind-Builders and 2014 National champions, Toyibat School are making a return to the competition this year.

Some schools will be making their debut at the competition this year. They include; Mbari Mbayo, school, Yaba, St Joseph Primary School, Idi-Mangoro, Agege, Dee Jewels Primary School, Egbeda, RRS Gold Primary School, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Jimoh Ojora, Ajegunle, Anifowoshe Primary School, Ikeja, Fanlot International School, Abule-Egba, Chalcedony School, Abijo, Ibeju-Lekki, Will and Grace International School, Mile 12 and Raufu Williams Primary School, Egbeda.

The competition has a direct elimination format, teams will be divided into two groups and compete across two venues. The winners from each centre will represent Lagos State at the International finals scheduled for 21st-27th May 2019.

The draw ceremony for the Lagos event will be done on Tuesday, April 30th while action will begin on May 2nd till 7th May 2019 at the Agege stadium and Campos Square Mini Stadium, Lagos Island.

Selected Schools For Lagos Preliminaries

1. Saint Joseph Primary School, Idi-Mangoro Agege

2. Local Government Primary School, Oke-Isagun, Alimosho

3. Supreme Education Education Foundation Magodo

4. University of Lagos Staff School, Akoka

5. Salaudeen Primary School, Araromi Ikorodu

6. African Church Primary School, Ikola, Agbado/Oke Odo

7. DEE Jewels Primary School, Gowon Estate Egbeda

8. RRS Gold Primary School Mafoluku, Oshodi

9. Samfra Schools, Ebute Metta East

10. Abina Omololu Primary School, Surulere

11. Jimoh Ojora Primary School, Ajegunle

12. Anifowoshe Primary School, Ikeja

13. Saint Jude Private School, Festac Town

14. CMS Primary School Bariga

15. Kith and Kin School, Ikorodu

16. Fanlot International School, Abule- Egba

17. Raufu Williams Primary School, Gowon estate Egbeda

18. Will And Grace International School, Owode, Mile 12

19. Mbari Mbayo School, Yaba

20. Toyibat Primary School, Gbagada

21. ChalcedonySchool, Abijo, Ibeju-Lekki

22. Anwar -Ul-Salaam Primary School, Lagos Island

23. Muslim Association Primary School, Surulere

24. Donmen Primary School, Owode, Mile 12

25. Zumuratul Islamiyya Primary School, Ikorodu

26. Ajoke Primary School, Magbon, Badagry

27. The Tenet Schools, Ikorodu

28. Methodist Primary School, Eletu, Ikorodu

29. Mind Builders, Alausa

30. Ladoje Primary School, Oko-Oba, Agege

31. Innercity Primary School, Oregun

32. New Hall International School, Lekki