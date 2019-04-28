Delta Communities Decry Deplorable State Of Major Roads

Residents of some communities in Asaba, the Delta State capital have asked the state government to adopt proactive measures in fixing dilapidated roads around the city.

Of particular concern is a major road just by the entrance to the capital city, leading to many other communities, which according to residents has been in a deplorable state for over six years.

Speaking to Channels Television, a resident of the area, Ebere Jaga, noted that the bad roads make people wonder as it’s located in the heart of the state.

“We want the government to help us. This is the heart of Asaba. You will imagine people passing and asking what is happening. Is that a road or what? People are surprised that this type of place is in the heart of Asaba,” he stated.

Another resident, Chikwe Matthew, feared that if the government does not address the issue urgently, it might be worse considering the rains that are coming.

He said, “This is the second time we have this rain and you can see how the road looks like. It means that in the next due season of serious rain, it’s going to be terrible.”

READ ALSO: Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama Represents Buhari In Guinea Bissau, Benin Republic

But reacting to the development, the state government blamed the situation on inadequate funding, noting it has been a major challenge.

According to the Director General of the State Capital Territory Development Agency, Clement Ofuani, the state government is determined to fixing the road despite being faced with the challenge of paucity of funds.

“We are aware of their challenging situation and we are working day and night to see how we can ameliorate the situation.

“But the truth we cannot run away from is that the primary problem is funding constraint,” he stated.