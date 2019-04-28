Falcons Coach Dennerby Invites 26 Players For WAFU Women’s Cup

Super Falcon’s coach, Thomas Dennerby, has invited 26 players for the West African Football Union (WAFU) Women’s Cup Tournament in Abidjan, capital of Cote d’Ivoire.

The offer made to the players comes less than 2 weeks to the commencement of the regional competition.

Goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi, defender Glory Ogbonna, midfielder Amarachi Okoronkwo and forward Alice Ogebe are among 26 invited players.

Veteran midfielder Osarenoma Igbinovia and forward Chioma Wogu have also been called, as well as former captain Evelyn Nwabuoku.

Goalkeepers Alaba Jonathan, Christy Ohiaeriaku and Chiamaka Nnadozie will contest for the number one position with Oluehi, who maintained her place among the sticks as the Falcons won a ninth African title in Ghana last year and has kept the position ever since.

All invited players have been asked to report to camp in Abuja on Sunday, 28th April as training sessions would commence on Monday, 29th April.

The tournament will begin on May 8 to 18 with the Super Falcons to play in Group B alongside Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Mali. Host nation Cote d’Ivoire will tackle Senegal, Togo and Ghana in Group A.