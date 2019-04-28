Flying Eagles To Finalise World Cup Training In Germany

Nigeria’s U20 football team, the Flying Eagles, will be in Germany today for a final training camp ahead of this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Poland.

The team led by coach Paul Aigbogun will spend three weeks in Germany perfecting tactical and technical strategies before flying into Poland for the championship billed for 23rd May – 15th June.

Team Administrator, Aliyu Ibrahim Lawal has confirmed that 23 players flew out of Abuja while eight overseas-based professionals would join the team camp in Germany.

READ ALSO: African Players Need To Raise Their Game – Oshodi

Nigeria has been drawn in the same group alongside Qatar, USA and Ukraine at the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup finals, after the seven-time African champions finished fourth at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations finals in the Niger Republic in February, to pick Africa’s last slot in Poland.

FLYING EAGLES FOR TRAINING CAMP IN GERMANY

Detan Ogundare, Olawale Oremade, Matthew Yakubu, Mike Zaruma, Rabiu Mohammad, Solomon Onome, Ikouwem Utin, Quadri Liameed, Adewale Oladoye, Peter Eletu, Ernest Chidiebere, Victor Arikpo, Effiom Maxwell, Abubakar Ibrahim, Adeshina Gata, Aniekeme Okon, Sor Collins, Ahmad Ghali, Aliu Salawudeen, Tijani Muhammad, Pascal Durugbor, Saeed Jibril, Valentine Ozornwafor.

Overseas-Based: Samuel Chukwueze, Kingsley Michael, Ash Kigbu, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Chinedu Ekene, Henry Offia, Abubakar Jibril, Hamdi Akujobi