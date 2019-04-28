Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama Represents Buhari In Guinea Bissau, Benin Republic

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama will be representing President Muhammadu Buhari in Guinea Bissau on Sunday.

Mr Onyeama will undertake an urgent mission as President Buhari’s Special Envoy in the company of ECOWAS President, Jean-Claude Brou.

In a series of tweets by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that President Buhari had in response to an urgent request for assistance by the Government of Guinea Bissau graciously approved support to the country’s election process including three hundred and fifty (350) units of electoral kits.

“Ten(10) motorcycles, five(5) Hilux vans, two(2) light trucks and Five hundred thousand US Dollars ($500,000).

“This vital assistance ensured that legislative elections held in Guinea Bissau, which should help in stabilizing the country.

He added that the visit is in the context of the brewing political crisis ahead of April 28, 2019, legislative elections in the country.

In a separate development, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister will also undertake a mission to Cotonou, Benin, to deliver a personal message to President Patrice Talon from President Buhari.