New Minimum Wage: Sumonu Urges FG, States To Commence Implementation By May 1

The first president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Hassan Sumonu has called on both the Federal Government and state governments as well as other employers of labour to commence the implementation of the N30,000 new National Minimum Wage for workers in the country on or before May 2019.

In an exclusive interview with Channels Television in Kaduna, the former NLC President said the new minimum wage which has been signed into law by president Muhammadu Buhari is non-negotiable and therefore, is binding on all employers of labour in the country to implement immediately without further delay.

He called on the Federal Government and labour movement to ensure effective sanctions for employers who refuse to implement the N30,000 National Minimum Wage.

On his part, the General Secretary of Textile Workers Union of Nigeria, Issa Aremu said it is a criminal offence if any state government or private employer fails to implement the new minimum wage.

He added that adding workers now have the constitutional right to go against any employer that fails to do so.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly for the passage of the new minimum wage into law, Aremu maintained that the state governors have no excuse not to commence implementation of the minimum wage immediately it was passed by President Buhari.

He however vowed that Nigerian workers will not hesitate to use all Legal means including industrial action against any defaulting employer.