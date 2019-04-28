Police Dismiss Reports Of Hijacked Corpse, Others In Rivers

The police in Rivers State have denied reports that forty-two persons and seven policemen were killed in the State and also that a corpse was hijacked at Ahoada LGA.

According to a statement by its spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, the command said the reports are baseless.

Omoni stated on Sunday the police more than ever, is poised to fight all manner of crimes and criminality in the State, not minding the unnecessary distractions.

He said the reports are false, unverifiable, unfounded, malicious, fake news and do not bear the true semblance of the situation in the State.

“They are but smear campaigns intended to lower the rising reputation and integrity of the Command and portray Officers and Men of the Command, as being docile, complacent and not living up to her requisite obligations,” he said.

He stressed that the Command under the watch of the Commissioner of Police, CP Usman .A. Belel is irrevocably committed to tackling crime and criminality headlong and nobody or group no matter how highly placed in the Society will be spared by the Command’s dragnet in this regard.

The spokesman also informed that the reports which he termed as spurious, are being investigated with a view to ascertaining their veracity and sources and unmasked the brains behind them.

“Anybody or group implicated either directed or indirectly in these acts of treachery will be dealt with in accordance with the Law,” Omoni said.

He advised the public to disregard and discountenance the reports, reiterating that they are fake and only exist in the imagination of their authors.

Omoni who issued the statement on behalf of the state’s Commissioner of Police noted that CP has appealed to the residents of the State to remain steadfast and trust in the police’s ability to protect them.

“They are enjoined to increase their security consciousness by being vigilant and to report all suspicious movements and characters to the Police; via our dedicated lines,

1. 08032003514​​Control Room

2. 08098880134​​

3. 08033312261​-​CP

4. 08035902114​-​DC Ops

5. 08033396538​-​PPRO

6. 08182157778​-​CRU, ” Omoni added.