Edo Election Tribunal Receives 14 Petitions
The Edo State Election Petition Tribunal has commenced sitting with 14 petitions from candidates, who contested Senate, House of Representatives and State of Assembly election.
The tribunal commence sitting in Benin, the Edo state capital, on Monday with the Chairman assuring litigants and defendants of the court’s commitment to fair hearing and justice.
The 14 petitions before the tribunal include two Senate candidates, five House of Representatives candidates and seven State Assembly candidates.