Flying Eagles Arrive In Germany For U20 World Cup Training

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have arrived in Germany as part of preparations for the FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Poland.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) disclosed this on Sunday via its Twitter handle.

NFF also shared pictures of the players shortly after they arrived at the Hotel Monarch in Ingolstadt, Germany.

The Flying Eagles, led by Coach Paul Aigbogun, are in Germany for a final training camp ahead of the global tournament which will hold between May 23 and June 15.

During their three-week stay in the country, they are expected to perfect tactical and technical strategies before flying into Poland for the championship.

According to the team administrator, Aliyu Lawal, 23 players flew out of Abuja while eight others based overseas will join the team in Germany.

Those who travelled from Nigeria are Detan Ogundare, Olawale Oremade, Matthew Yakubu, Mike Zaruma, Rabiu Mohammad, Quadri Liameed, Adewale Oladoye, Peter Eletu, Ernest Chidiebere, Solomon Onome, and Ikouwem Utin.

Others are Victor Arikpo, Effiom Maxwell, Abubakar Ibrahim, Adeshina Gata, Aniekeme Okon, Sor Collins, Ahmad Ghali, Aliu Salawudeen, Tijani Muhammad, Pascal Durugbor, Saeed Jibril, and Valentine Ozornwafor.

Those based overseas are Samuel Chukwueze, Kingsley Michael, Ash Kigbu, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Chinedu Ekene, Henry Offia, Abubakar Jibril, and Hamdi Akujobi.