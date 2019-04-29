Gombe Govt Reviews Curfew After Attack

The Gombe State Government has reviewed the imposed curfew in the state capital from 6pm to 6am.

The review followed the tension experienced in the state on Sunday night.

A statement signed by the Acting Secretary to the state government, James Pisajih, says “Some hoodlums are taking advantage of government good intention in relapsing the curfew to intimidate innocent citizens and destroy property” hence the review of the time of the curfew.

“The curfew will remain enforced until normalcy returns to the state”.

Mr Pisajih urged security operatives to ensure strict compliance, and effective surveillance on flash points. It also call on traditional, community and religious leaders to enlightened their followers on the need to allow peace to reign in the state.

However, the Police Commissioner Bello Makwashi, has assured residents that the police are on top of the matter.

The state government had on April 27, 2019, imposed a curfew within the state capital.

Mr Pisajih who announced the curfew said the government ordered the restriction of movement in the state capital after consultations with the heads of security agencies in Gombe.