ICYMI: Davido Thrills Audience At Idris Elba’s Wedding

Nigerian hip hop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido pulled a surprise as he thrilled the audience at the wedding ceremony of Hollywood actor, Idris Elba.

Elba and Sabrina Dhowre exchanged their vows over the weekend at Ksar Char Bagh Hotel Marrakesh, Morroco in a colorful event attended by close friends.

The three-day ceremony, which began on Friday last week, was filled with partying and fun.

Efe Ogbeni of Stealth Management posted some videos of the wedding on Instagram.

According to him, Davido’s performance at the wedding was a surprise arranged by Elba for his wife who is a fan of the music star.

“Efe l want kid bro @davidoofficial to come surprise my wife, this CANNOT leak, and we can’t have anyone know “ my goodness, @missamadi myself @ronawigs2.0 @oronde had to do major operation,” Efe posted on Instagram.

The CEO of Christian Louboutin makers of the popular red bottom shoes was at the wedding.

He was also thrilled by Davido’s performance.

Fondly called OBO by fans, Davido has recently enjoyed international collaboration with foreign artistes.

American rapper, Russ recently featured Davido in his new single.

The latest single tagged “All I want” is already drawing rave from music followers and fans of both musicians.

Davido is also set to feature alongside Tory Lanez in Sean Kingston’s new single.