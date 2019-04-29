NGF Holds Induction For New, Returning Governors

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) is holding an induction programme for all the new and returning governors ahead of the May 29th inauguration ceremony.

The programme which is currently holding in Abuja, is aimed at supporting incoming governors to develop key governance and management skills that will enable them transition from campaigning to managing the processes of governance.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, all incumbent and outgoing governors and governor-elect are attending the inauguration programme.

The chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and governor of Zamfara state, Abdul-aziz Yari asked the new governors and the outgoing ones to work hand in hand to boost the economy of their states.

He noted that internally generated revenue remains a big challenge to governance at the state level and he wants the governors to device new strategies to boost the IGR of their states.

The governors induction programme will hold from today April the 28th till May 1, 2019.