Nigeria’s Labour Leaders Call For Mass Creation Of Decent Jobs

Labour leaders in the country have called for mass creation of decent jobs for Nigerians, especially the young generation.

The leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) made the call during a rally on Monday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

They said there was a need to create decent jobs for youths in the country, noting that it would go a long way in reducing the incidences of crime.

The labour leaders used the march as an opportunity to call government’s attention to the rising cases of unemployment, de-industrialisation of the economy, and what they described as the near-collapse of social support institutions.

They also demanded that the government increased efforts at eradicating unemployment and supporting social institutions.

The demonstrators, however, warned that mass jobs without decent remunerations would be counter-productive.

They asked employers of labour in the private and public sectors of the country to immediately begin the full implementation of the new national minimum wage.

Part of a statement signed by the Chairman of the 2019 May Day Preparatory Committee, Najeem Yasin, read, “The consequence of mass unemployment in our country, especially youth unemployment is finding expression daily on our streets and communities in the form of increasing crime wave.

“It is high time we arrested this dangerous drift before it consumes all of us. As we march today, we call on government, employers in the private sector, international development partners and local social actors to come together to plot a way out of this cauldron.

“We call on government to rehabilitate public roads, power supply, railways, inland waterways, schools, and hospitals as enabling infrastructure for mass industrialisation and mass job creation.

“Whatever the government does; now is the time to create mass decent jobs for our teeming youth.

“Mass jobs without decent remunerations would be counter-productive. We call on all employers of labour to quickly commence the implementation of the new national minimum wage of N30,000.

“The Nigeria Labour movement will keep a hawk’s eye on all employers of labour, especially state governments to ensure total compliance on the implementation of the new national minimum wage.”

The labour leaders held the march in preparation of Workers Day which is marked on May 1 annually.

The event also coincides with the centenary celebration of the existence of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).