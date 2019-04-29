NIS Begins Registration For Issuance Of 10-Year E-Passports

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has commenced registration for the issuance of the 10-year E-passport.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of the service, James Sunday, on Monday when he took journalists round the capture centre in Abuja.

He noted that about 720 applicants will be captured in a day.

The new passport plan also incorporates registration of enrollees by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

In a statement by the Comptroller General of the Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, says that the service will continue to issue the old booklets in all passport offices at the state commands while the service headquarters in Abuja will only issue the new booklets.

President Muhammadu Buhari on January 16, 2019, launched a new enhanced Electronic International Passport at the State House in Abuja.