Osinbajo Asks Governors To Boost IGR To Reduce Poverty

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has asked governors to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the next four years to reduce poverty in their state.

He said the consequences of boosting states IGR will mitigate the challenges of malnutrition, illiteracy and out of school children.

Professor Osinbajo said this on Monday at an induction programme organised by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) in Abuja for new and returning governors, ahead of the inauguration on May 29, 2019.

The Vice President also asked state governors to operate in unity as the Federal Government is ready to support an all-party co-operation.

According to him, the National Executive Council will begin to look at more ways to effectively secure the country.

On his part, the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul-Aziz Yari, asked the incoming governors to work hard to reduce over dependence on the federation account and look seriously towards diversification, industrialization and strengthening tax laws.

The induction programme is aimed at supporting incoming governors to develop key governance and management skills that will enable them transit from campaigning, to managing the processes of governance.