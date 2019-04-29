Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of Former Anambra Lawmaker

Suspected killer of a former Anambra State lawmaker, Chief Frank-Anthony Igboka has been arrested.

The arrest of the kingpin was made by the Anambra State Police Command.

Addressing journalist at the state command Headquarters during the parade of the suspects in Awka on Monday, the commissioner of police, Mustapha Dandaura, assured residents that the police will not spare any act of crimes and criminality.

“On April 16, 2019, at about 20:00 hours; the President-General of Nimo community, chief Frank -Anthony Igboka, was murdered by gunmen around the market square.

“Immediately the incident happened, the command launched an aggressive manhunt of the perpetrators of the act. One of the kingpins by name Chigbo Aniegbu, 27 years old aka transformer was arrested. During the interrogation, the suspect confessed and mentioned three other gang members who were involved in the murder.”

Also paraded at the command alongside other suspected armed robbers and cultists was a suspected kidnapper and killer of the father of former Super Eagles’ player, Chikeluo Iloanyusi.

“Sometime in 2014, one pa Iloanyusi, father of ex-super Eagles player, Chikeluo, was kidnapped and subsequently murdered by one Ikechukwu Emelie.

“Since that time, the suspect has been on the run and the command launched a manhunt on him. He was rounded off in his hideout.”

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Governor, Mr Willie Obiano appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and called on the general public to assist in the arrest of other suspects, with a bounty of N5 million naira per head.

“Once more residents should be reassured that Anambra remains the safest state in Nigeria, we have all it takes to detect any form of criminality.

“I want to reassure anybody that helps us in this arrest; there is another bounty of N5 million per head.”