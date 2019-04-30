BREAKING! National Security: Senate Asks IGP To Appear Before It On Tuesday

The Senate has asked the acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, to appear before it on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, announced this during plenary on Tuesday.

Senator Saraki made the announcement after Senator Ubali Shitu (Jigawa North-East) moved for the approval of votes and proceedings.

The lawmakers had resolved to invite the police boss to brief the Senate on the measures put in place to address the current security situation in the country.

They made the resolution on Thursday last week when they condemned the attack on Kajuru Castle Resort in Kaduna State, where gunmen killed a Nigerian and a British national.

The assailants had also abducted three other persons in the process.

