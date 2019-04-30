Drug Trafficking: Senate Sets Up Committee To Investigate Zainab Aliyu’s Arrest

The Senate has set up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the case involving Zainab Aliyu, who was arrested in Saudi Arabia for drug trafficking.

The committee has been directed is to investigate and report back to the Senate as soon as possible before the Saudi authorities take an irreversible decision.

The lawmakers’ position comes after the arrest of some persons by the NDLEA who specialise in hiding drugs in the bags of travellers.

The Senate believes Zainab is innocent and wants the Federal Government to urgently secure her release.

One of the lawmakers Senator Kabiru Gaya speaking during plenary on Tuesday cited Order 42 & 52 and explaining the situation said, an innocent girl who travelled to Saudi Arabia and a cabal at the Airport tagged a bag to her that contained Tramadol and Hard drugs.

“Investigation led to the arrest of six with one person at large. These people were charged to court but unfortunately were released by the high court on bail. Information on arrest has been sent to Saudi Arabia.”

Senator Ahmad Lawan also speaking on the matter said, “The time is right to take action. The Ministry of Transport should ensure that only those who are authorized should operate at the Airport. All airlines who are found to have their people involved should be penalized.

“We need the Senate Committee on Aviation, Committee on Judiciary, Committee on Drugs and Illegal Substances and Committee of Foreign Affairs to investigate how these operations are carried out

“It is our job as the Senate to bring these people to book and this does not happen again. We need to take action now and ensure Zainab is brought back safe”.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday also directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, to swiftly intervene in her case.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, “We have been on this, in the last two weeks. President Buhari has directed AGF to take necessary action. We are making good progress. She will be back, along with 2 others in the same situation”.

Zainab who is a student of Maitama Sule University, Kano, was arrested after a banned drug, tramadol, was found in her bag. She claimed it was planted in her luggage by unknown persons.

The student had reportedly travelled from Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in company with her mother, Mrs. Maryam Aliyu, and sister, Hajara Aliyu, but was arrested over allegations that a bag bearing her name tag contained the unlawful substance.