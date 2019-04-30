EFCC Recovers N55m, Properties In Gombe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says it has recovered N55.6 million in cash and houses worth N18.8 million in Gombe State.

This was disclosed during a media briefing by the Zonal Head, Michael Wetkas, while listing the success the commission has recorded in the first quarter.

He said that the EFCC received 81 petitions, out of which it secured 37 convictions.

“Houses valued at N18.8 million were forfeited as well as two vehicles whose values are yet to be ascertained.

READ ALSO: EFCC Arrests Five Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abuja

“The Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, in his rigorous enlightenment efforts to educate voters, introduced a very good idea of election –monitoring because of what happened with the 2015 general elections, where a lot of INEC staff were convicted, while some are still undergoing trial after their suspension.

“In Gombe, eight people were arrested during the 2019 general election, including a local government chairman and two councillors. One of the councillors was convicted.”

Mr Wetkas explained that debt recovery is not a mandate of the Commission but the enforcement of economic and financial crimes laws, with the intent to discourage the public from committing offences along such lines.

“The general public should desist from withdrawing their petition against a person or entity when they realise that their money has fully been recovered. The Commission cannot tolerate this,” he said.

He also lamented the rising number of fraudsters, some of whom he said, manipulate government policies to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

He solicited for more support from media organisations, while urging all stakeholders to join hands with the EFCC in the fight against corruption.