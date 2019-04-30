Senate Probes Alleged Infraction In Appointment Of New NYSC DG

The Senate has resolved to investigate the allegation of infraction in the appointment of a new Director-General for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The lawmakers made the resolution after deliberating on the matter on Tuesday during plenary at the upper house of the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Senator Dino Melaye, who represents Kogi West district, had raised a point of order on the appointment of a new NYSC DG by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

According to him, the army chief committed an infraction on the Constitution by removing the former Director-General of the corps and replacing him with someone else.

“We should not allow a constitutional country governed by laws be taken for granted,” the lawmaker said.

In his contribution, Senator Bassey Akpan from Akwa Ibom North-East seconded the order by Senator Melaye and requested that the matter should be investigated.

Thereafter, the Senate referred the matter to its Committee on Youths and Sports for investigation.

The committee was asked to report within one week.

“Chairman, Senate Committee on Youths and Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba, the report should be back, laid and considered as it is straight forward,” the Senate President, Bukola Saraki said.

The Nigerian Army had directed Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim to take over from Major General Sule Kazaure as the new NYSC DG.

A statement from the army on Friday last week explained that the development was part of postings and appointments of some senior officers in the force.

Brigadier General Ibrahim was redeployed from the Nigerian Army University, Biu, while Major General Kazaure was posted to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre as a senior resource person.