Awosika Gets Another Standing Ovation After Motivational Speech At The Platform

The Chairman of First Bank, Ibukun Awosika, got a second standing ovation in the space of three days on Wednesday after she gave a passionate speech at The Platform.

She got the ovation after challenging Nigerians to rally together, realise that leaders are a reflection of their followers, ask and answer the tough questions, and work towards finding the solutions needed to guarantee a bright future.

As workers across the country marked May Day, speaking the Platform which had the theme ‘The Drivers, Enablers, and Obstacles To Our Growth’, she called for solutions and innovation that will ensure that the country works.

“We should criticise ourselves, but we should criticize to build. We should see a problem and be angry about it and innovate and seek to find the solution to the problem because we know why we want to do it. Because we know that this country must work,” she said, during her speech.

On Monday, she had received a standing ovation from governors, governors-elect and other top dignitaries during the induction ceremony held by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) for new and returning governors in Abuja.

At that event, she had delivered a speech on the topic “The Task of Nation Building” during which she, among other things, challenged governors to work for the people.

VIDEO: Awosike Gets Standing Ovation From Governors, Others

She had concluded the speech by sharing her desire for the nation.

“I want my nation to work, I want to be able to tell my children this is why I say you must live in Nigeria and nowhere else. And I ask for your help that as you do what you have sworn to do or you will swear to do as you take office, that the Lord will help you to do it right, that ultimately we will build a nation that we will all be proud of,” she had said.

