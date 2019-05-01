Gunmen Storm Daura, Kidnap Father-In-Law To Buhari’s ADC

Channels Television  
Updated May 1, 2019

National Assembly Releases Details Of Its 2018 Budget

 

Gunmen have stormed Daura, kidnapping the father-in-law to President Buhari’s ADC.

The victim Musa Umar who is said to be the Magajin Garin Daura was abducted in his Daura residence, Katsina North shortly after observing Maghrib prayer.

A credible source in Daura told Channels Television that “the attackers shot sporadically to disperse the crowd and picked the traditional ruler in a Peugeot 406”.

READ ALSO: Three Persons, Over 300 Cattle Killed As Gunmen Attack Plateau Villages

The traditional ruler who is the father of Fatima Musa, wife of Colonel Mohammed Abubakar, the Aide de Camp, ADC, to President Muhammadu Buhari, he was a retired customs comptroller.

The Katsina state command of the Nigerian police force when contacted is yet to confirm the incidence, adding that it is still looking for clearance.



More on Local

Nigeria Can Turn Its Population Into An Asset – Awosika

I Will Increase Minimum Wage If We Improve On Revenue, Obaseki Tells Workers

The Platform Was Aimed At 3,000 – 5,000 people, Now We Have Millions – Poju Oyemade

Awosika Gets Another Standing Ovation After Motivational Speech At The Platform

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV