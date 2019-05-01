Messi, Suarez Power Barcelona To 3-0 Victory Over Liverpool

Updated May 1, 2019
Barcelona’s Lionel Messi (back) celebrates with Luis Suarez after scoring during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg clash with Liverpool at the Camp Nou Stadium. LLUIS GENE / AFP

 

Lionel Messi put Barcelona to within touching distance of the Champions League final on Wednesday after firing a stunning brace to down Liverpool 3-0 at the Camp Nou.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez opened the scoring midway through the opening half of the semi-final first leg before Messi struck twice in seven second-half minutes to leave the Reds with a mountain to climb in the tie despite an impressive performance in Catalonia.

Messi’s second, an incredible long-range free-kick, was his 600th Barca goal in all competitions.

Messi scores a free kick during the clash. JOSE JORDAN / AFP

 

The two sides meet again on Tuesday for the decisive second leg at Anfield.

 



