Ganduje Promises To Implement New Minimum Wage

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has promised to implement the new minimum wage of N30,000 for workers in the state.

He made this promise on Wednesday during the annual Workers’ Day celebration which held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, the state capital.

While pledging to maintain the harmonious working relationship between workers and the state government, the governor pledged his administration will among other things train and retrain the labour force.

“The first thing we are expecting is the implementation of the minimum wage which is very important.

READ ALSO: Workers Mark May Day Across The Nation

“Also, the issue of training and retraining, the issue of promotion. We shall give everything to this very important aspect. We shall give it our priority,” he stated.

Ganduje facilitated with the nation’s labourers, stressing the need for a symbiotic relationship between employers and employees.

On his part, he noted that the state government has marked out a series of activities to honour the workers.

According to him, the state introduced an award night meant to celebrate dedicated and hardworking staff and also employers.