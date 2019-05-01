Imo Senatorial Elections: Okorocha Petitions INEC Over Withholding Certificate Of Return

Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over withholding his certificate of return for the Imo West Senatorial District.

Okorocha urged the chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu to release the certificate of return without delay.

Okorocha explained that the position of the returning officer who had alleged announcing results under duress, after announcing him the winner of the Imo West Senatorial district at the February 23, 2019 elections.

The petition by Okorocha raised concerns over an alleged conspiracy with political opponents and the commission. Adding that the INEC has no jurisdiction to question the authenticity of the election is conducted.