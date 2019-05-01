Kaduna Killings: IGP Redeploys CP, Five Others

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has redeployed the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Ahmed Abdulrahaman and five other commissioners.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the minor shakeup is necessary as parts of the efforts to fight crime the Force Intelligence Bureau in Abuja.

Mba noted that the Kaduna CP has been moved to the Force Intelligence Bureau in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He is to be succeeded by the Ali Janga, who until now was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Bauchi State.

Other officers affected by the recent redeployment exercise include former CP Intelligence, Sani Ahmadu, to resume as head of Bauchi State Police Command, Benue CP Omololu Bishi now assumes duty as the boss of the Central Criminal Registry (CCR) in Alagbon, Lagos.

While CP Mohammed Garba moves from the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to Benue State Command as the new Commissioner of Police, the erstwhile CCR boss in Alagbon, resumes as the CP in charge of Armament at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.