May Day: Saraki, Ekweremadu Hail Nigerian Workers’ Sacrifice To Nation Building

Updated May 1, 2019

 

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu have hailed Nigerian workers for playing integral parts to the socio-economic development of the country.

In separate tweets by the lawmakers to commemorate the 2019 May Day celebration, they identified the roles of the workers to nation-building.

Saraki in his tweet said; “Today, I salute Nigerian workers, who are an integral part of the fabric that makes up our society, for their tireless contributions to the socio-economic development of our nation.”

Also, Ekweremadu expressed his respect for Nigerian workers; “I duff the hat to Nigerian workers. I salute your industry, sacrifice, resilience, and patriotism. You’re the pivots and pillars of nation building, happy May Day.”



