May Day: Saraki, Ekweremadu Hail Nigerian Workers’ Sacrifice To Nation Building

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu have hailed Nigerian workers for playing integral parts to the socio-economic development of the country.

In separate tweets by the lawmakers to commemorate the 2019 May Day celebration, they identified the roles of the workers to nation-building.

Saraki in his tweet said; “Today, I salute Nigerian workers, who are an integral part of the fabric that makes up our society, for their tireless contributions to the socio-economic development of our nation.”

Also, Ekweremadu expressed his respect for Nigerian workers; “I duff the hat to Nigerian workers. I salute your industry, sacrifice, resilience, and patriotism. You’re the pivots and pillars of nation building, happy May Day.”

