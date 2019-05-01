May Day: Saraki, Ekweremadu Hail Nigerian Workers’ Sacrifice To Nation Building
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu have hailed Nigerian workers for playing integral parts to the socio-economic development of the country.
In separate tweets by the lawmakers to commemorate the 2019 May Day celebration, they identified the roles of the workers to nation-building.
Saraki in his tweet said; “Today, I salute Nigerian workers, who are an integral part of the fabric that makes up our society, for their tireless contributions to the socio-economic development of our nation.”
READ ALSO: May Day: PDP Salutes Nigerian Workers, Warns Against Unproductiveness
Also, Ekweremadu expressed his respect for Nigerian workers; “I duff the hat to Nigerian workers. I salute your industry, sacrifice, resilience, and patriotism. You’re the pivots and pillars of nation building, happy May Day.”
Today, I salute Nigerian workers, who are an integral part of the fabric that makes up our society, for their tireless contributions to the socio-economic development of our nation. #MayDay #WorkersDay #LabourDayhttps://t.co/M3y921m8Co
— Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) May 1, 2019
I duff the hat to Nigerian workers. I salute your industry, sacrifice, resilience, and patriotism. You’re the pivots and pillars of nation building.
Happy May Day
— Ike Ekweremadu (@iamekweremadu) May 1, 2019