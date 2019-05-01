Police Rescue Abducted NEMA Workers In Rivers

Operatives of the Anti Kidnapping Unit in a sting Operation on Wednesday rescued the four staff of NEMA, who were kidnapped on the 23rd of April along the East/West Road, Rivers State.

The victims who were rescued unconditionally have been debriefed and released to their waiting families. 2. In another development, Operatives of the IGP Monitoring Unit, Aluu at the wee hours of yesterday, stormed a kidnapping camp at Ozuoba.

The hoodlums on sighting the police, engaged them in a gunbattle and in a return fire, one Stephen Eze Matthew ‘m’ aka ‘Wenekanma’ a notorious armed robber/cultist and the gang leader of Dey-gbam group terrorizing Alakahia and Choba Communities was fatally wounded.

The police say a manhunt has been declared to arrest members of the gang who fled the scene.

In a similar operation at Eleme today, the IGP Monitoring Unit, while working on some clues, stormed a camp at Agboncha sand field forest, belonging to a notorious kidnapping kingpin, Amebe.

On their arrival, there were greeted with severe gunfire resulting in the death of the owner, Amebe, while two others were arrested.

Exhibit recovered include: one pump Action Gun and five live cartridges and some expended ones.

The war against armed banditry in the State is still raging and the command says it will stop at nothing until crimes become a thing of the past in the state.

A spokesman for the command, Omoni Nnamdi, enjoined the public to remain unwavering in their renewed commitment to support the police and make the State safe and secure.