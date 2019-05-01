The Platform Was Aimed At 3,000 – 5,000 people, Now We Have Millions – Poju Oyemade

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Senior Pastor of the Covenant Christian Centre, Poju Oyemade, has said that the flagship programme titled “The Platform” was aimed at getting a viewership of about 3,000 – 5,000 people.

Pastor Oyemade explained that from the inception of the programme in 2007, there has been massive growth which has now gotten the attention of about a million people.

“Our goal was to have a gathering of about 3,000 – 5,000 people when this vision matures.

“From hosting a few thousand Nigerians when the first edition held on the 1st of May 2007 to then tenths of thousands at later further editions and now millions of people both outside the nation and within the nation”.

Pastor Oyemade revealed this on Wednesday during the 2019 May Day edition of The Platform.

He said the programme has evolved to a full-scale global media event, adopting the range of key media challenge and technology to broadcast the message far and wide.

“The event which was later named The Platform was conceived in 2007 as an offshoot of a small seminar that I used to run when I was a student at the University of Lagos.

“It was designed to bring experts and inspirational figures from different works of life together, for them to share their expertise, their knowledge, experience, challenges with the purpose of inspiring, educating, and challenging people into greater heights in terms of enterprise development that was our first thought as a way of celebrating May 1st which was workers day.

“So the initial thought, when we had the first Platform which was May 1, it was to celebrate workers day.

“Then on October 1, we later added another event. And this was targeted at national development. The idea behind it was to start a public conversation over the set ideas we believed could push our nation forward.

“This is why we called it The Platform which was simply a stage to promote ideas. We believed that if certain progressive ideas entered the public consciousness and conversations, they will eventually become public policies.

“Seeing that will be the only way for the political elites to retain power by following through on those ideas”.

Some of the Speakers at the event were Founder and Editor Chief Pando Daily, Sarah Lacy, Founder and President of the African Institution of Technology, Dr. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Professor Dr Anil Gupta, Ndidi Nwuneli, Chairman Board of Directors, First Bank, Ibukun Awosika, Founder and Chief Consultant of B Adedipe Associates Limited, Dr. Biodun Adedipe.