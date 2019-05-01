Three Persons, Over 300 Cattle Killed As Gunmen Attack Plateau Villages

Police authorities in Plateau have confirmed the killing of three persons and over 300 cattle in separate attacks on some villages in Bassa local government area.

The state police spokesperson, Terna Tyopev said the killing of the cattle occurred in Billi and Ariri districts, a day after three persons were killed and another injured in different attacks in Maiyanga and Rotsu villages in the same local government area.

He said two herders have also been declared missing after the attack.

A search and rescue team has been deployed to the affected villages to rescue the missing herdsmen, while a combined team of police mobile force and detectives are on the hunt for the perpetrators.