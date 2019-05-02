BREAKING: FEC Approves Construction Of Seven Model Schools, N1.6bn For Antiretroviral Drugs

FEC has given approval for the construction of 7 model school in each zone of the country including the FCT.

The minister of information and Culture Lai Mohammed disclosed at a media briefing after the council meeting on Thursday.

The schools which are to be sited in Imo, Katsina, Bauchi, Edo, Lagos, and Nasarawa, will cost about N4.6billion.

The council which met for over five hours also approved the contract for the supply of first-line Antiretroviral drugs for the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA). The contract is in the sum of over N1.6 billion. This includes 2nd line ARV of over N210million.

The drugs are to be supplied to Federal Central Store in Oshodi, medical stores in Abia and Taraba.