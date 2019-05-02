Buhari Asks Journalists To Be Fair, Accurate While Reporting

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with journalists on the World Press Freedom Day, asking them to be fair and accurate while reporting.

In a statement by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity on Thursday, Buhari urged media practitioners to be rededicated to be the societal watchdogs.

“Journalists must constantly recommit to the canons of fairness, accuracy, objectivity, balance, and other ideas that guide their profession.

“On this occasion of World Press Freedom Day, I urge you to rededicate yourselves to the role of being watchdogs of society, while being mindful of the cohesion and equilibrium of that same society,” he stated.

The President also reiterated his administration’s commitment to promoting the principles of transparency and press freedom for journalists to strive.

While appealing to reporters to be wary of people that would use the media to emphasize the nation’s fault lines, Buhari stated that the Federal Government “would continue to ensure that the media was not muzzled in any way, since democracy and freedom of expression were kindred spirits.”

“Our administration is committed to the highest levels of transparency, and we will guarantee press freedom at all times.

“We only require that the freedom be used responsibly, and for lofty ideals of national unity and development,” he added.

The World Press Freedom Day is observed every May 3 to celebrate fundamental principles of press freedom, evaluate press freedom around the world and defend the media from attacks on their independence.

It also seeks to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession globally, especially in conflict-plagued countries.

Here in Nigeria, the theme of this year’s celebration is “Media for Democracy: Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation,” comes at a time when the nation recently conducted her general elections.