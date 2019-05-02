Channels Kids Cup: Two Schools Advance To Round Of 16

The Lagos preliminaries for season 11 of the Channels International Kids Cup gathered momentum on Wednesday as two schools out of the 32 schools participating in the competition advanced to Round 16.

First among them is Abina Omololu primary school in Surulere that advanced to the round of 16 in the event that held at the Campos Square, Lagos Island.

The school made it after triumphantly beating Anifowose Primary School, Ikeja in a match that ended 2-1.

Joining Abina Omololu in the round of 16 is Debutant, Kith and Kin primary school.

READ ALSO: Channels Kids Cup: 32 Schools Unveiled For Lagos Preliminaries

The Ikorodu based school defeated Muslim Association by a lone goal to progress to the next round.

It was an easy ride fo Dee Jewel primary school, Gowon Estate, who thrashed Mbari Mbayo primary school in Yaba by five goals.

See photos below: